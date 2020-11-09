FirstEnergy Corp Targets To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050 - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp (FE) announced a pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The company has set an interim goal for a 30% reduction in greenhouse gases within the company's direct operational control by 2030, based on 2019 levels.

In 2015, the company announced plans to achieve a 90% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2045. To date, the company has reduced CO2 emissions by approximately 80%. The company's new goals represent a significant expansion of this target.

