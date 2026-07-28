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FirstEnergy Corp. Reveals Rise In Q2 Income

July 28, 2026 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $288 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $268 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $3.678 billion from $3.380 billion last year.

FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $288 Mln. vs. $268 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $3.678 Bln vs. $3.380 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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