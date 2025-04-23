FirstEnergy Corp. Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $360 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $253 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $3.8 billion from $3.3 billion last year.

FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $360 Mln. vs. $253 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $3.8 Bln vs. $3.3 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.