FirstEnergy Corp. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) reported earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $419 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $3.7 billion from $3.5 billion last year.

FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $419 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.7 Bln vs. $3.5 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.61 to $2.71

