FE

FirstEnergy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FE

July 27, 2023 — 06:21 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.59, changing hands as low as $39.05 per share. FirstEnergy Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.60 per share, with $43.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.20. The FE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
