FirstEnergy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FE

In trading on Thursday, shares of FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.59, changing hands as low as $39.05 per share. FirstEnergy Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.60 per share, with $43.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.20. The FE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XK
MAIN Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of LION
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.