FirstEnergy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.70, changing hands as high as $41.26 per share. FirstEnergy Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.32 per share, with $48.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.20. The FE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
