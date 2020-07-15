FirstEnergy Begins 46 kV Transmission Line Work in Altoona

FirstEnergy Corp.’s FE transmission subsidiary, Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission (MAIT), has commenced the construction of a new transmission line in Altoona, PA. This new line is part of the company’s ongoing Energizing the Future investment program.



Notably, the cost of constructing the one-mile new transmission line is anticipated to be around $4 million. This new 46-kilovolt (kV) line is planned to link Penelec's Westfall Substation near 17th Avenue to its 20th Street Substation near Boyer Candy. A drilling contractor already started the work a month ago with crews currently setting the poles. The construction activity is likely to be completed in mid-August.



Benefits



Currently, the 20th Street Substation and the distribution lines from the same are provided with services by a lone transmission line, and repairs on that line could result in lengthy power outages. Thus, the new transmission line will be a second source of electricity for the 20th Street Substation. Further, this will provide flexibility to the transmission and distribution system for generating uninterrupted power supply and also fixing any glitches caused by storms, vehicle accidents or equipment issues.



Per management, the project will create immediate benefits for the company’s nearly 3,000 residential and commercial customers in the downtown area. The new line will save time to mend damages in the transmission line by temporarily switching to a different power source.



Capital Plans



In the past several years, FirstEnergy aimed at enhancing and expanding its regulated transmission capabilities through its Energizing the Future plan. The company is replacing the existing transmission lines, constructing new lines, incorporating new, smart technology into the grid and outfitting dozens of substations with new equipment and advanced security features.



These upgrades will increase reliability across the FirstEnergy transmission system. It aims to spend $17.6 billion for strengthening its transmission and distribution network during the 2018-2023 time period.



