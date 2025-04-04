FirstEnergy Appoints Nick Pearson As Vice President Of Federal Government Affairs

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Friday announced that it has named Nick Pearson as Vice President of Federal Government Affairs, effective April 7.

He most recently served as Head of Congressional Affairs for Google Cloud and previously held senior roles at Google focused on energy policy and national security.

