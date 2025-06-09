Markets
FirstEnergy Announces Offerings Of Convertible Senior Notes

June 09, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), Monday announced offering of convertible senior notes due 2029 worth $950 million, and convertible senior notes due 2031 worth $850 million.

Additionally, the company intends to offer each of the initial purchasers an option to buy upto an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the 2029 notes and an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the 2031 notes.

The company plans to use the proceeds mainly to repurchase all or a portion of the $1.5 billion outstanding of its 4.00% convertible senior notes due May 1, 2026, and repayment, redemption or refinancing of existing indebtedness.

In the pre-market hours, FE is trading at $40.14, down 1.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

