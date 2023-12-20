FirstElement Fuel Appointed As Fueling Partner For Nikola Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) and FirstElement Fuel have formalized a definitive 10-year agreement to refuel Nikola's hydrogen fuel cell electric truck at FEF's hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, Calif. FirstElement Fuel is appointed as an authorized Nikola Fueling Solutions Partner.

Nikola plans to develop a series of hydrogen fueling locations under the brand name HYLA throughout Southern Calif. in the coming months followed by Northern Calif. FirstElement Fuel is a California-based company to provide retail hydrogen to customers of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

