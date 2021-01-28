FirstCash Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.84 compared to $1.26, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.81, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth-quarter revenue decreased to $392.16 million from $498.36 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $392.78 million, for the quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.27 per share quarterly cash dividend to be paid in February 2021 and authorized an additional $100 million of common share repurchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.