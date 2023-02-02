FirstCash Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.65 compared to $1.52, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $80.07 million or $1.72 per share compared to $29.37 million or $0.70 per share, prior year. Adjusted revenue increased to $757.20 million from $503.48 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $749.99 million in revenue. The company also announced that the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, which will be paid in February 2023.

