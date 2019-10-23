Markets
FirstCash Q3 Profit Matches Estimates; Increases Dividend

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) reported that its third-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.84 from $0.81, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.84, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter revenue increased to $452.46 million from $429.9 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $452.76 million, for the quarter.

For 2019, adjusted earnings per share is expected to remain within the range of $3.85 to $4.00. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.90.

FirstCash Plans to open 85 or more new full-service pawn stores in 2019 in Latin America, which includes targeted openings of 68 stores in Mexico, 13 stores in Guatemala and four stores in Colombia.

The Board declared a $0.27 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of 8 percent compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

