FirstCash Q3 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) said its revenue and earnings momentum continued to accelerate in the third quarter, driven by 29% growth in pawn receivables over a year ago and the continued strength of retail operations in both the U.S. and Latin America. The company also announced an 18-store acquisition of U.S. pawn stores in the Gulf Coast region which gives it a total of 96 store additions in the U.S. and Latin America in the current year.

Third-quarter adjusted profit per share was $0.84 compared to $0.59, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.81, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter increased 39%, from last year. Net profit was $33.40 million or $0.82 per share compared to $15.06 million or $0.36 per share. Revenue were $399.67 million compared to $359.89 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $410.78 million, for the quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share quarterly cash dividend to be paid in November 2021.

