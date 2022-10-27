Markets
FCFS

FirstCash Q3 Income Jumps On Revenue Growth, Beats View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS), an international operator of retail pawn stores and provider of retail point-of-sale payment solutions, on Thursday announced higher revenues and earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings topped the Street estimates.

Net Income for the period was $59.3 million or $1.26 per share as compared to $33.4 million or $0.82 per share in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $61.1 million or $1.30 per share as compared to $34.0 million or $0.84 per share in the year-ago quarter.

7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $1.11 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue increased to $672.1 million, from $399.7 million in the prior period.

7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $672.43 billion.

The company's outlook for 2022 remains very positive and it continues to expect significant year-over-year revenue and earnings growth based on the first nine-months results and current trends.

Shares of FirstCash Holdings closed Wednesday's trading at $86.56, down $0.10 or 0.12 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCFS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular