Markets
FCFS

FirstCash Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Lifts Quarterly Dividend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.85 compared to $0.96, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net income was $33.71 million compared to $32.92 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.82 compared to $0.78.

First quarter revenue declined to $407.94 million from $466.49 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $363 million, for the quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of 11%, to be paid in May 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCFS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular