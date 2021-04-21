FirstCash Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Lifts Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.85 compared to $0.96, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net income was $33.71 million compared to $32.92 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.82 compared to $0.78.

First quarter revenue declined to $407.94 million from $466.49 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $363 million, for the quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of 11%, to be paid in May 2021.

