FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 13th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

FirstCash's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that FirstCash has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $75.6. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. FirstCash paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:FCFS Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see FirstCash earnings per share are up 3.8% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last five years, FirstCash has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is FirstCash an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, FirstCash appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while FirstCash has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for FirstCash that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

