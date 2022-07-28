FirstCash, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $86.11 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $28.43 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, FirstCash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.16 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.2% to $647.6 million from $389.6 million last year.

FirstCash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $86.11 Mln. vs. $28.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.81 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q2): $647.6 Mln vs. $389.6 Mln last year.

