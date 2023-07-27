FirstCash, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $45.18 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $86.11 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, FirstCash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.55 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $750.62 million from $647.62 million last year.

FirstCash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $45.18 Mln. vs. $86.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $750.62 Mln vs. $647.62 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 16% - 20% growth

