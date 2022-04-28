FirstCash, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $28.01 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $33.72 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, FirstCash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.87 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.7% to $659.84 million from $407.94 million last year.

FirstCash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $28.01 Mln. vs. $33.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.06 -Revenue (Q1): $659.84 Mln vs. $407.94 Mln last year.

