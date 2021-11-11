FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FCFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.64, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCFS was $85.64, representing a -11.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.04 and a 56.13% increase over the 52 week low of $54.85.

FCFS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). FCFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports FCFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.52%, compared to an industry average of 14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fcfs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.