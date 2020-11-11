Dividends
FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FCFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FCFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.05, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCFS was $61.05, representing a -32.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.56 and a 19.35% increase over the 52 week low of $51.15.

FCFS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). FCFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.03. Zacks Investment Research reports FCFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.07%, compared to an industry average of -6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FCFS as a top-10 holding:

  • Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF (HDGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HDGE with an decrease of -24.53% over the last 100 days.

