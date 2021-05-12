FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.89, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCFS was $74.89, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.25 and a 46.41% increase over the 52 week low of $51.15.

FCFS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as United Rentals, Inc. (URI) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). FCFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports FCFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.49%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

