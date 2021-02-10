FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FCFS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCFS was $61.66, representing a -28.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.53 and a 20.55% increase over the 52 week low of $51.15.

FCFS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). FCFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports FCFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.65%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FCFS as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)

Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF (HDGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 40.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FCFS at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.