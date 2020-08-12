FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FCFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FCFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.77, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCFS was $59.77, representing a -42.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.42 and a 7.81% increase over the 52 week low of $55.44.

FCFS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). FCFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.48. Zacks Investment Research reports FCFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.4%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

