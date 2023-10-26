FirstCash Holdings Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) Thursday announced a slight decline in third-quarter earnings, despite an increase in revenues. On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings came in above estimates.

The quarterly earnings were $57.144 million or $1.26 per share compared to $59.32 million or $1.26 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.56 per share.

On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.38 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $786.30 million from $672.14 million in the previous month.

Street estimates were for $769.76 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.