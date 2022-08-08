FirstCash Holdings (NASDAQ:FCFS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of August to $0.33. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.8%.

FirstCash Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, FirstCash Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 101.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:FCFS Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

FirstCash Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The annual payment during the last 7 years was $0.50 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that FirstCash Holdings has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We should note that FirstCash Holdings has issued stock equal to 16% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

FirstCash Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that FirstCash Holdings is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for FirstCash Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Is FirstCash Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.