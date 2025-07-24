FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results, Increases Dividend by 11%, and Prepares for H&T Group Acquisition

FirstCash Holdings reported strong Q2 2025 earnings, with increased dividends and planned acquisition of H&T Group.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. reported solid financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, highlighting strong performance across its pawn and retail payment segments. Net income for the quarter rose by 22% year-over-year, while adjusted earnings showed even greater gains. Same-store pawn receivables grew by 13% in both the U.S. and Latin America, reflecting robust demand for pawn services. In response to this strong cash flow, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.42 per share. Additionally, FirstCash is set to acquire H&T Group plc, the U.K.'s largest pawnbroker, expected to close within the third quarter, which will expand its operations into Europe and increase its market presence significantly. The outlook for 2025 remains positive, anticipating continued growth in earnings driven by an increase in store locations and customer demand for pawn loans.

Potential Positives

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an 11% increase over the previous quarterly dividend, highlighting strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

FirstCash reported significant earnings growth, with second-quarter net income increasing by 22% year-over-year on a GAAP basis and adjusted net income increasing by 29% over the same period, showcasing robust profitability.

The anticipated acquisition of H&T Group plc is expected to expand FirstCash's operations into the European market, enhancing its geographic footprint and market position as the largest publicly traded pawn platform across the U.S., Latin America, and the U.K.

Strong same-store pawn receivables growth of 13% in both the U.S. and Latin America indicates sustained demand for pawn services, contributing to the overall positive outlook for the Company.

Potential Negatives

Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are included, which may obscure the actual performance of the company as they exclude significant expenses and income factors.

The company's retail POS segment saw a significant 14% decrease in gross revenues primarily due to bankruptcies of major merchant partners, indicating potential instability and reliance on specific partnerships.

There is dependence on acquisitions to drive growth, with pending regulatory approvals creating uncertainty regarding the completion of the H&T Group acquisition, which may impact future operational strategy and financial performance.

FAQ

What are FirstCash's recent earnings results?

FirstCash reported a 22% increase in net income for Q2 2025 compared to the previous year, along with strong earnings growth overall.

What is the new dividend rate for FirstCash?

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, an 11% increase from the previous quarter.

When is the H&T acquisition expected to be completed?

The acquisition of H&T Group plc is expected to close by the end of Q3 2025, pending necessary regulatory approvals.

How has FirstCash's store count changed recently?

FirstCash added a total of 25 stores year-to-date, including 13 pawn locations in the second quarter of 2025.

What market segments contributed to FirstCash's growth?

Strong demand in the pawn segment in both the U.S. and Latin America drove earnings growth for FirstCash.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FCFS Insider Trading Activity

$FCFS insiders have traded $FCFS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS RICHARD RIPPEL sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $34,029,000

R DOUGLAS ORR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $680,120 .

. HOWARD F HAMBLETON (AFF President) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $510,627

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FCFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $FCFS stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FCFS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCFS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FCFS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FCFS forecast page.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (“FirstCash” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FCFS), the leading international operator of more than 3,000 retail pawn stores and a leading provider of retail point-of-sale payment solutions, today announced operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025. The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, an increase of 11% over the previous quarterly dividend, which will be paid in August 2025.





Mr. Rick Wessel, chief executive officer, stated, “FirstCash is pleased to report outstanding earnings results for the second quarter and year-to-date periods. Pawn demand remains extremely robust, with local currency same-store pawn receivables up 13% in both the U.S. and Latin America, driving strong earnings growth for both segments. AFF posted growth in originations for the second quarter and a segment earnings increase of 46% versus last year. Driven by strong cash flows, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 11%, which further reflects the strength of our business and long-term earnings prospects.”





Additionally, the Company expects to complete its previously announced acquisition of H&T Group plc (“H&T”) by the end of the third quarter of 2025, subject to receipt of the required approvals by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (“FCA”) and satisfaction of the other remaining closing conditions. H&T is the largest pawnbroker in the U.K. with 285 locations and would represent FirstCash’s first operations in Europe.







This release contains adjusted financial measures, which exclude certain





non-operating





and/or non-cash income and expenses, that are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the descriptions and reconciliations to GAAP of these and other non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.





















Three Months Ended June 30,



















As Reported (GAAP)









Adjusted (Non-GAAP)









In thousands, except per share amounts











2025











2024











2025











2024









Revenue











$









830,622











$





831,012











$









830,622











$





831,012









Net income











$









59,805











$





49,073











$









79,620











$





61,898









Diluted earnings per share











$









1.34











$





1.08











$









1.79











$





1.37









EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)











$









132,753











$





117,651











$









145,129











$





121,882









Weighted-average diluted shares















44,552















45,289















44,552















45,289































Six Months Ended June 30,



















As Reported (GAAP)









Adjusted (Non-GAAP)









In thousands, except per share amounts











2025











2024











2025











2024









Revenue











$









1,667,045











$





1,667,382











$









1,667,045











$





1,667,382









Net income











$









143,396











$





110,441











$









172,399











$





132,087









Diluted earnings per share











$









3.21











$





2.44











$









3.86











$





2.91









EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)











$









295,714











$





250,238











$









308,009











$





253,474









Weighted-average diluted shares















44,670















45,338















44,670















45,338





















Consolidated Operating Highlights











Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter increased 24% over the prior-year quarter on a GAAP basis while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 31% compared to the prior-year quarter.



Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter increased 24% over the prior-year quarter on a GAAP basis while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 31% compared to the prior-year quarter.



Year-to-date diluted earnings per share increased 32% over the prior-year period on a GAAP basis and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 33% compared to the prior-year period.



Year-to-date diluted earnings per share increased 32% over the prior-year period on a GAAP basis and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 33% compared to the prior-year period.



Net income for the second quarter increased 22% over the prior-year quarter on a GAAP basis while adjusted net income increased 29% compared to the prior-year quarter.



Net income for the second quarter increased 22% over the prior-year quarter on a GAAP basis while adjusted net income increased 29% compared to the prior-year quarter.



Year-to-date net income increased 30% over the prior-year period on a GAAP basis and adjusted net income increased 31% compared to the prior-year period.



Year-to-date net income increased 30% over the prior-year period on a GAAP basis and adjusted net income increased 31% compared to the prior-year period.



Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased 19% compared to the prior-year quarter. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 22% compared to the comparative prior-year period.



Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased 19% compared to the prior-year quarter. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 22% compared to the comparative prior-year period.



For the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2025 the Company reported:





Revenues of $3.4 billion





Net income of $292 million on a GAAP basis and adjusted net income of $343 million





Adjusted EBITDA of $613 million





Operating cash flows of $555 million and adjusted free cash flows (a non-GAAP measure) of $267 million







For the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2025 the Company reported:









Store Base and Platform Growth













U.K.





Pawn Acquisition Update







On July 2, 2025 the shareholders of H&T voted to approve the acquisition.





Pending approvals by the FCA and the satisfaction of other closing conditions, the Company expects the transaction to close by the end of the third quarter.





The total equity value for the H&T acquisition is approximately £291 million ($396 million USD using GBP/USD exchange rate of 1.36) which the Company intends to fund utilizing its revolving bank credit facility.





This combination of FirstCash and H&T will create the largest publicly traded pawn platform in the United States, Latin America and the United Kingdom with more than 3,300 total locations.













Other





Pawn Store





Additions







A total of 13 pawn locations were added in the second quarter and 25 stores added year-to-date.





Three U.S. stores were acquired in Illinois, bringing the total to 39 locations in that market. Additionally, one new location in Texas was opened during the second quarter. Year-to-date through June 30, 2025, a total of six new locations were opened or acquired in the U.S.





There were nine new store openings in Latin America, all of which are located in Mexico. Year-to-date through June 30, 2025, a total of 19 new locations were opened in Latin America.





The Company purchased the underlying real estate of 14 U.S. stores during the quarter, bringing the total number of company owned locations to 421 at quarter end.





As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 3,027 locations, comprised of 1,194 U.S. locations and 1,833 locations in Latin America. Additionally, two U.S. stores were acquired in July 2025 in separate transactions.

















Retail POS Payment Solutions (AFF)





Merchant Partnerships











At June 30, 2025, there were approximately 15,300 active retail and e-commerce merchant partner locations, representing a 19% increase in the number of active merchant locations compared to a year ago. Excluding furniture locations that closed in the prior year due to merchant partner bankruptcies, the number of active doors increased 29%.

















U.S. Pawn Segment Operating Results











Segment pre-tax operating income in the second quarter of 2025 was a record $98 million, an increase of $8 million, or 8%, compared to the prior-year quarter. The resulting segment pre-tax operating margin was 24% for the second quarter of 2025, which equaled the prior-year quarter.



Segment pre-tax operating income in the second quarter of 2025 was a record $98 million, an increase of $8 million, or 8%, compared to the prior-year quarter. The resulting segment pre-tax operating margin was 24% for the second quarter of 2025, which equaled the prior-year quarter.



Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income increased by $24 million, or 13%, compared to the prior-year period. The pre-tax operating margin was 25% for the year-to-date period, which equaled the prior-year period.



Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income increased by $24 million, or 13%, compared to the prior-year period. The pre-tax operating margin was 25% for the year-to-date period, which equaled the prior-year period.



Pawn receivables increased 12% in total at June 30, 2025 compared to the prior year, driven by an impressive 13% increase in same-store pawn receivables. On a two-year stacked basis, same-store pawn receivables were up 24%.



Pawn receivables increased 12% in total at June 30, 2025 compared to the prior year, driven by an impressive 13% increase in same-store pawn receivables. On a two-year stacked basis, same-store pawn receivables were up 24%.



Pawn loan fees increased 9% for the second quarter both in total and on a same-store basis.



Pawn loan fees increased 9% for the second quarter both in total and on a same-store basis.



Retail merchandise sales increased 9% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior-year quarter, while same-store retail sales increased 7% compared to the prior-year quarter.



Retail merchandise sales increased 9% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior-year quarter, while same-store retail sales increased 7% compared to the prior-year quarter.



Retail sales margins increased to 43% for the second quarter compared to 42% in the prior-year quarter. Annualized inventory turnover was 2.8 times for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025, which equaled the inventory turnover during the same prior-year period. Inventories aged greater than one year at June 30, 2025 remained low at 2% of total inventories.











Latin America Pawn Segment Operating Results











Note: Certain growth rates below are calculated on a constant or local currency basis, a non-GAAP financial measure defined at the end of this release. The average Mexican peso to U.S. dollar exchange rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 19.5 pesos / dollar, an unfavorable change of 13% versus the comparable prior-year period, and for the six month period ended June 30, 2025 was 20.0 pesos / dollar, an unfavorable change of 17% versus the prior-year period.









Despite the 13% decrease in the average Mexican peso exchange rate, second quarter segment pre-tax operating income increased 10% on a U.S. dollar basis and totaled a record $41 million compared to last year. On a local currency basis, segment earnings increased 22% over last year, with resulting segment pre-tax operating margins of 20% for both measures, compared to 18% in the prior year.



Despite the 13% decrease in the average Mexican peso exchange rate, second quarter segment pre-tax operating income increased 10% on a U.S. dollar basis and totaled a record $41 million compared to last year. On a local currency basis, segment earnings increased 22% over last year, with resulting segment pre-tax operating margins of 20% for both measures, compared to 18% in the prior year.



Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income totaled $72 million, a 5% increase on a U.S. dollar-basis compared to the prior-year period and an 18% increase on a local currency basis. The year-to-date pre-tax operating margin increased to 19% compared to 17% in the prior-year period.



Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income totaled $72 million, a 5% increase on a U.S. dollar-basis compared to the prior-year period and an 18% increase on a local currency basis. The year-to-date pre-tax operating margin increased to 19% compared to 17% in the prior-year period.



Pawn receivables at June 30, 2025 increased 11% on a U.S. dollar basis while increasing 14% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year. On a same-store basis, pawn receivables increased 10% on a U.S. dollar basis and increased 13% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year.



Pawn receivables at June 30, 2025 increased 11% on a U.S. dollar basis while increasing 14% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year. On a same-store basis, pawn receivables increased 10% on a U.S. dollar basis and increased 13% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year.



While total and same-store pawn loan fees in the second quarter decreased 1% and 2% on a U.S. dollar-basis, respectively, they both increased 11% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter.



While total and same-store pawn loan fees in the second quarter decreased 1% and 2% on a U.S. dollar-basis, respectively, they both increased 11% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter.



Retail merchandise sales in the second quarter of 2025 increased 1% on a U.S. dollar-basis compared to the prior-year quarter while increasing 14% on a constant currency basis. On a same-store basis, second quarter retail merchandise sales were flat on a U.S. dollar basis while increasing 13% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter.



Retail merchandise sales in the second quarter of 2025 increased 1% on a U.S. dollar-basis compared to the prior-year quarter while increasing 14% on a constant currency basis. On a same-store basis, second quarter retail merchandise sales were flat on a U.S. dollar basis while increasing 13% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter.



Retail margins were 36% for the second quarter of 2025, which equaled the prior-year quarter. Annualized inventory turnover was 4.1 times for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 4.3 times in the prior-year period. Inventories aged greater than one year at June 30, 2025 remained extremely low at 1%.











American First Finance (AFF) - Retail POS Payment Solutions Segment Operating Results











Second quarter segment pre-tax operating income totaled $38 million, an increase of 46% compared to the prior-year quarter. The growth in earnings was driven primarily by gross margin improvement and operating expense reductions. Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income totaled $90 million, a 53% increase over the prior-year period which was $59 million.



Second quarter segment pre-tax operating income totaled $38 million, an increase of 46% compared to the prior-year quarter. The growth in earnings was driven primarily by gross margin improvement and operating expense reductions. Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income totaled $90 million, a 53% increase over the prior-year period which was $59 million.



While gross revenues for the second quarter decreased 14%, primarily due to the American Freight Warehouse (“A-Freight”) and Conn’s Home Plus (“Conn’s”) bankruptcies in late 2024, net revenue increased 2%, driven by growth in revenue from other merchant partners and lower net credit provisioning expenses.



While gross revenues for the second quarter decreased 14%, primarily due to the American Freight Warehouse (“A-Freight”) and Conn’s Home Plus (“Conn’s”) bankruptcies in late 2024, net revenue increased 2%, driven by growth in revenue from other merchant partners and lower net credit provisioning expenses.



Gross transaction volume of lease and loan originations during the second quarter increased 3%, compared to the second quarter of last year. Excluding 2024 originations from A-Freight and Conn’s, second quarter 2025 origination volume increased approximately 34%. For the year-to-date period, overall gross transaction volume decreased 2% over the same prior-year period and was up 29% excluding A-Freight and Conn’s.



Gross transaction volume of lease and loan originations during the second quarter increased 3%, compared to the second quarter of last year. Excluding 2024 originations from A-Freight and Conn’s, second quarter 2025 origination volume increased approximately 34%. For the year-to-date period, overall gross transaction volume decreased 2% over the same prior-year period and was up 29% excluding A-Freight and Conn’s.



As a percentage of the total gross transaction volume, the combined lease and loan loss provision expense was 29% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 31% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease reflected lower than expected charge-offs on older portfolio vintages which resulted in net reserve releases. The combined allowance as a percentage of combined leased merchandise and finance receivables at June 30, 2025 was 43% compared to 45% a year ago.



As a percentage of the total gross transaction volume, the combined lease and loan loss provision expense was 29% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 31% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease reflected lower than expected charge-offs on older portfolio vintages which resulted in net reserve releases. The combined allowance as a percentage of combined leased merchandise and finance receivables at June 30, 2025 was 43% compared to 45% a year ago.



Operating expenses decreased 31% compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the elimination of certain expenses associated with supporting the A-Freight and Conn’s relationships in the prior-year period along with continued realization of operating synergies, including greater efficiencies in technology and development infrastructure, coupled with other cost reduction initiatives.















Cash Flow and Liquidity











Consolidated operating cash flows for the twelve month period ended June 30, 2025 grew 26% and totaled $555 million compared to $439 million in the same prior-year period, with significant contributions from each of the Company’s three business segments.



Consolidated operating cash flows for the twelve month period ended June 30, 2025 grew 26% and totaled $555 million compared to $439 million in the same prior-year period, with significant contributions from each of the Company’s three business segments.



Adjusted free cash flows increased 21% to $267 million in the twelve month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to $220 million in the same prior-year period.



Adjusted free cash flows increased 21% to $267 million in the twelve month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to $220 million in the same prior-year period.



The operating cash flows helped fund significant growth in earning assets, continued investments in the pawn store platform and shareholder returns over the past twelve months with a nominal increase in net debt:





Pawn earning assets (pawn receivables and inventories) increased $99 million compared to last year.





A total of 15 pawn stores were acquired for a combined purchase price of $44 million.





42 new pawn stores were added with a combined investment of $16 million in fixed assets and working capital.





Real estate purchases totaled $93 million as the Company purchased the underlying real estate at 60 of its existing pawn stores, bringing the number of Company-owned properties to 421 locations.





Shareholder returns comprised of stock repurchases and cash dividends of $127 million.







The operating cash flows helped fund significant growth in earning assets, continued investments in the pawn store platform and shareholder returns over the past twelve months with a nominal increase in net debt:



Net debt at June 30, 2025 was $1.6 billion, of which $1.5 billion is fixed rate debt with favorable interest rates ranging from 4.625% to 6.875% and maturity dates that do not begin until 2028 and continue into 2032. The outstanding balance under the Company’s $700 million revolving line of credit totaled $152 million at June 30, 2025.



Net debt at June 30, 2025 was $1.6 billion, of which $1.5 billion is fixed rate debt with favorable interest rates ranging from 4.625% to 6.875% and maturity dates that do not begin until 2028 and continue into 2032. The outstanding balance under the Company’s $700 million revolving line of credit totaled $152 million at June 30, 2025.



Based on trailing twelve month results, the Company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.6x at June 30, 2025.











Shareholder Returns











The Board of Directors declared a $0.42 per share third quarter cash dividend, which will be paid on August 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2025. This represents an 11% increase over the previous quarterly dividend.



The Board of Directors declared a $0.42 per share third quarter cash dividend, which will be paid on August 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2025. This represents an 11% increase over the previous quarterly dividend.



On an annualized basis, the dividend is now $1.68 per share, also representing an 11% increase over the previous annualized dividend of $1.52 per share. Any future dividends are subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors.



On an annualized basis, the dividend is now $1.68 per share, also representing an 11% increase over the previous annualized dividend of $1.52 per share. Any future dividends are subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors.



Over the past twelve months, the Company has repurchased 525,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of $60 million and paid out $68 million in cash dividends, representing a payout ratio of approximately 44% of net income over the same period.



Over the past twelve months, the Company has repurchased 525,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of $60 million and paid out $68 million in cash dividends, representing a payout ratio of approximately 44% of net income over the same period.



The Company has $55 million available under the $200 million share repurchase program authorized in July 2023. Future share repurchases are subject to expected liquidity, acquisitions and other investment opportunities, debt covenant restrictions, market conditions and other relevant factors.



The Company has $55 million available under the $200 million share repurchase program authorized in July 2023. Future share repurchases are subject to expected liquidity, acquisitions and other investment opportunities, debt covenant restrictions, market conditions and other relevant factors.



The Company generated a 14% return on equity and a 7% return on assets for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Using adjusted net income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, the adjusted return on equity was 17% while the adjusted return on assets was 8%.















2025 Outlook









Driven by the strong first half results and continuing customer demand for pawn loans, the outlook for 2025 remains highly positive, with expected year-over-year growth in income driven by the continued growth in earning asset balances coupled with store additions. While the H&T acquisition is now anticipated to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025, the estimates provided below do not yet include revenue and contributions from H&T. Anticipated conditions and trends for the remainder of 2025 include the following:









Pawn Operations:











Pawn operations are expected to remain the primary earnings driver in 2025 as the Company expects segment income from the combined U.S. and Latin America pawn segments to be over 80% of total segment level pre-tax income for the full year.



Pawn operations are expected to remain the primary earnings driver in 2025 as the Company expects segment income from the combined U.S. and Latin America pawn segments to be over 80% of total segment level pre-tax income for the full year.



The Company expects further growth in the pawn store base in 2025 through a combination of new store openings and potential small acquisitions.











U.S. Pawn











Based on strong first half results and expected store additions, the outlook for anticipated revenue growth and margins has been increased for all metrics.



Based on strong first half results and expected store additions, the outlook for anticipated revenue growth and margins has been increased for all metrics.



Same-store pawn loans at June 30, 2025 were up 13% compared to a year ago, with July balances to date up similarly. Given these trends, the outlook for pawn fee growth is now expected to be in a range of 10% to 12% for the full year versus the prior expectation of 9% to 11% for the full year.



Same-store pawn loans at June 30, 2025 were up 13% compared to a year ago, with July balances to date up similarly. Given these trends, the outlook for pawn fee growth is now expected to be in a range of 10% to 12% for the full year versus the prior expectation of 9% to 11% for the full year.



Retail sales are expected to grow in a high single digit range in 2025 versus prior expectations of mid single digits. Retail sales margins are now targeted at the upper end of the 41% to 42% guidance range.















Latin America Pawn











U.S. dollar-reported first half results for Latin America in 2025 were negatively impacted by the lower exchange rate for the Mexican peso during the first half of this year compared to last year. With the recent favorable movement in the peso and the better than expected growth in the underlying business, the Company is increasing its full year revenue outlook for the Latin America pawn segment.



U.S. dollar-reported first half results for Latin America in 2025 were negatively impacted by the lower exchange rate for the Mexican peso during the first half of this year compared to last year. With the recent favorable movement in the peso and the better than expected growth in the underlying business, the Company is increasing its full year revenue outlook for the Latin America pawn segment.



Same-store pawn receivables at June 30, 2025 were up 10% on a U.S. dollar basis and up 13% on a constant currency basis, with July balances to date up similarly. Full year pawn fee growth is now expected to increase in a range of 10% to 12% on a local currency basis and is now projected to be flat to up slightly on a U.S. dollar basis versus prior expectations of flat to down slightly on a U.S. dollar basis.



Same-store pawn receivables at June 30, 2025 were up 10% on a U.S. dollar basis and up 13% on a constant currency basis, with July balances to date up similarly. Full year pawn fee growth is now expected to increase in a range of 10% to 12% on a local currency basis and is now projected to be flat to up slightly on a U.S. dollar basis versus prior expectations of flat to down slightly on a U.S. dollar basis.



Retail sales in Latin America are also expected to track similarly to pawn fees in 2025 with consistent retail margins.















Retail POS Payment Solutions (AFF) Operations:











The forecast for full year origination volume for 2025 is expected to be relatively consistent with the 2024 volume. Excluding 2024 originations from Conn’s and A-Freight, origination volumes are expected to increase in a range of 20% to 25% over 2024, reflecting continued diversification outside the furniture vertical.



The forecast for full year origination volume for 2025 is expected to be relatively consistent with the 2024 volume. Excluding 2024 originations from Conn’s and A-Freight, origination volumes are expected to increase in a range of 20% to 25% over 2024, reflecting continued diversification outside the furniture vertical.



The outlook for full year net revenues has improved, with the revised forecast for net revenues now expected to decline only 6% to 8% compared to last year versus the previously forecasted decline of 8% to 12%.



The outlook for full year net revenues has improved, with the revised forecast for net revenues now expected to decline only 6% to 8% compared to last year versus the previously forecasted decline of 8% to 12%.



The net lease and loan charge-off rates for the second half of 2025 are expected to remain consistent with the charge-off rates in the second half of last year. Quarterly operating expenses for the balance of 2025 are expected to remain generally consistent with the second quarter run rate.















Tax Rates and Currency:











The full year 2025 effective income tax rate under current tax codes in the U.S. and Latin America is expected to range from 24.5% to 25.5%.



The full year 2025 effective income tax rate under current tax codes in the U.S. and Latin America is expected to range from 24.5% to 25.5%.



Each full point change in the exchange rate of the Mexican peso is projected to have an annual earnings impact of approximately $0.10 per share.











Additional Commentary and Analysis









Mr. Wessel further commented on FirstCash’s second quarter results and the outlook for the remainder of 2025, “Operating performance across all business segments continues to be incredibly strong, driving year-to-date earnings per share growth of 32% on a GAAP basis and a 33% increase on an adjusted basis. FirstCash also achieved another significant earnings milestone this quarter with adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months exceeding $600 million for the first time in Company history.





“The U.S. pawn segment has now recorded eight consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in same-store receivables with continuing demand remaining strong thus far in July. At the same time, we remain disciplined in managing loan-to-value ratios as evidenced by the improved U.S. retail margins in the second quarter. The demand for value priced merchandise remains strong as well with same-store retail sales up 7% for the most recent quarter.





“In Latin America, we have seen tremendous growth in pawn receivables over the last three quarters, including a 13% increase in same-store pawn receivables in the second quarter. This trend continued to accelerate, with same-store pawn loan originations in Mexico up over 20% over the last thirty days. Our outlook for Latin America is further enhanced by the improved exchange rate for the Mexican peso since the last quarter, which has reduced the previously anticipated currency headwinds and improved our full year outlook for the region.





“Solid performance at AFF further bolstered second quarter and year-to-date operating results for our Retail POS Payment Solutions segment. AFF now has over 15,000 active doors, an increase of 19% over a year ago. Coupled with a 12% increase in same-door originations, AFF fully offset the impact of the loss of two significant merchant partners to bankruptcy last year and realized an overall total increase in originations in the second quarter. Growth continues to be particularly robust in verticals such as elective medical and automotive services. Driven by the solid revenue performance and significant expense savings, profitability for AFF has been especially strong in the first half of the year.





“Looking ahead, we continue to progress toward the closing of the H&T acquisition. H&T represents a highly complementary strategic fit as the U.K.’s largest pawnbroker, operating with a network of 285 stores, which will expand FirstCash’s geographic footprint into a new and attractive market further providing the Company with enhanced scale, operating efficiencies and long-term growth opportunities. We continue to believe in the financial and strategic rationale for expanding our international operations as part of our long-term growth strategy.





“Lastly, based on strong earnings results, robust operating cash flows and the strength of its balance sheet, FirstCash continues to make significant investments in new stores, acquisitions and shareholder returns. To that end, we are again pleased to announce an increased quarterly cash dividend to be paid in August which is expected to provide an annualized payout of $1.68 per share further augmenting shareholder returns” concluded Mr. Wessel.









About FirstCash









FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores focused on serving cash and credit-constrained consumers. FirstCash’s more than 3,000 pawn stores in the U.S. and Latin America buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small non-recourse pawn loans secured by pledged personal property. FirstCash’s pawn segments in the U.S. and Latin America currently account for approximately 80% of annualized segment earnings, with the remainder provided by its wholly owned subsidiary, AFF, which provides lease-to-own and retail finance payment solutions for consumer goods and services.





FirstCash is a component company in both the



Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index®



and the



Russell 2000 Index®



. FirstCash’s common stock (ticker symbol “



FCFS



”) is traded on the Nasdaq, the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market. For additional information regarding FirstCash and the services it provides, visit FirstCash’s websites located at





http://www.firstcash.com





and





http://www.americanfirstfinance.com





.









Forward-Looking Information









This release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition, outlook and prospects of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together, the “Company”), including the Company’s outlook for 2025 and the Company’s previously announced H&T acquisition. Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends,” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic,” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations, outlook and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.





While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Such factors and risks may include, without limitation, risks related to the extensive regulatory environment in which the Company operates, including uncertainty involving the current regulatory environment under the current presidential administration; risks associated with the legal and regulatory proceedings that the Company is a party to or may become a party to in the future; risks related to the Company’s acquisitions, including the failure of the Company’s acquisitions to deliver the estimated value and benefits expected by the Company and the ability of the Company to continue to identify and consummate acquisitions on favorable terms, if at all; risks related to the H&T acquisition, in particular, the ability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals for the H&T acquisition from the FCA and to satisfy the other closing conditions in the expected timeframe, if at all, and the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the H&T acquisition; potential changes in consumer behavior and shopping patterns which could impact demand for the Company’s pawn loan, retail, lease-to-own (“LTO”) and retail finance products; labor shortages and increased labor costs; a deterioration in the economic conditions in the United States and Latin America, including as a result of inflation, elevated interest rates and trade policy, which potentially could have an impact on discretionary consumer spending and demand for the Company’s products; currency fluctuations, primarily involving the Mexican peso; competition the Company faces from other retailers and providers of retail payment solutions; the ability of the Company to successfully execute on its business strategies; contraction in sales activity at merchant partners of the Company’s retail point-of-sale (“POS”) payment solutions business; impact of store closures, financial difficulties or even bankruptcies at the merchant partners of the Company’s retail POS payment solutions business; the ability of the Company’s retail POS payment solutions business to continue to grow its base of merchant partners, including those outside of the furniture vertical; and other risks discussed and described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks described in Part 1, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” thereof, and other reports filed with the SEC. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, nor can the Company predict, in many cases, all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to report any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



















FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF





INCOME







(unaudited, in thousands)





















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













June 30,









June 30,



















2025



















2024



















2025



















2024













Revenue:





































Retail merchandise sales







$









385,125















$





363,463















$









756,181















$





730,284













Pawn loan fees











190,822



















181,046



















382,693



















360,581













Leased merchandise income











139,784



















194,570



















296,702



















400,241













Interest and fees on finance receivables











76,075



















56,799



















149,488



















114,186













Wholesale scrap jewelry sales











38,816



















35,134



















81,981



















62,090













Total revenue











830,622



















831,012



















1,667,045



















1,667,382

















































Cost of revenue:





































Cost of retail merchandise sold











230,326



















218,147



















454,450



















441,676













Depreciation of leased merchandise











78,272



















110,157



















167,091



















230,441













Provision for lease losses











32,543



















47,653



















60,105



















90,663













Provision for loan losses











41,761



















31,116



















78,121



















61,534













Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold











34,904



















28,542



















70,259



















51,831













Total cost of revenue











417,806



















435,615



















830,026



















876,145

















































Net revenue











412,816



















395,397



















837,019



















791,237

















































Expenses and other income:





































Operating expenses











222,493



















228,369



















437,079



















449,505













Administrative expenses











59,263



















46,602



















107,786



















90,620













Depreciation and amortization











25,864



















26,547



















51,366



















52,574













Interest expense











26,337



















25,187



















53,808



















50,605













Interest income











(527









)















(261





)















(1,756









)















(1,004





)









(Gain) loss on foreign exchange











(1,271









)















1,437



















(1,285









)















1,251













Merger and acquisition expenses











2,777



















1,364



















3,239



















1,961













Other income, net











(3,199









)















(26





)















(5,514









)















(2,338





)









Total expenses and other income











331,737



















329,219



















644,723



















643,174

















































Income before income taxes











81,079



















66,178



















192,296



















148,063

















































Provision for income taxes











21,274



















17,105



















48,900



















37,622

















































Net income







$









59,805















$





49,073















$









143,396















$





110,441





















Certain amounts in the consolidated statement of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 have been reclassified in order to conform to the 2025 presentation.























FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED





BALANCE SHEETS







(unaudited, in thousands)





















June 30,









December 31,



















2025



















2024

















2024













ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents







$









101,467















$





113,693













$





175,095













Accounts receivable, net











76,062



















72,158

















73,325













Pawn loans











550,718



















491,731

















517,867













Finance receivables, net











154,518



















105,401

















147,501













Inventories











355,733



















315,424

















334,580













Leased merchandise, net











100,689



















142,935

















128,437













Prepaid expenses and other current assets











35,667



















31,923

















26,943













Total current assets











1,374,854



















1,273,265

















1,403,748









































Property and equipment, net











750,862



















661,005

















717,916













Operating lease right of use asset











342,859



















324,651

















324,646













Goodwill











1,826,184



















1,794,957

















1,787,172













Intangible assets, net











204,643



















253,910

















228,858













Other assets











9,805



















9,606

















9,934













Deferred tax assets, net











5,042



















5,014

















4,712













Total assets







$









4,514,249















$





4,322,408













$





4,476,986









































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Accounts payable and accrued liabilities







$









145,035















$





141,314













$





171,540













Customer deposits and prepayments











80,848



















76,452

















72,703













Lease liability, current











100,845



















97,809

















95,161













Total current liabilities











326,728



















315,575

















339,404









































Revolving unsecured credit facilities











152,000



















150,000

















198,000













Senior unsecured notes











1,532,865



















1,529,870

















1,531,346













Deferred tax liabilities, net











125,290



















129,060

















128,574













Lease liability, non-current











237,198



















219,454

















225,498













Total liabilities











2,374,081



















2,343,959

















2,422,822









































Stockholders’ equity:





























Common stock











575



















575

















575













Additional paid-in capital











1,760,179



















1,760,986

















1,767,569













Retained earnings











1,520,677



















1,296,721

















1,411,083













Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(96,267









)















(84,366





)













(129,596





)









Common stock held in treasury, at cost











(1,044,996









)















(995,467





)













(995,467





)









Total stockholders’ equity











2,140,168



















1,978,449

















2,054,164













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$









4,514,249















$





4,322,408













$





4,476,986



























FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









SEGMENT RESULTS









(UNAUDITED)



















The Company organizes its operations into three reportable segments as follows:







U.S. pawn



U.S. pawn



Latin America pawn



Latin America pawn



Retail POS payment solutions (AFF)











Corporate expenses and income, which include administrative expenses, corporate depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, gain on foreign exchange, merger and acquisition expenses, and other income, net, are presented on a consolidated basis and are not allocated to the segments. Intersegment transactions related to AFF’s LTO payment solution product offered in U.S. pawn stores are eliminated from consolidated totals.









U.S. Pawn Operating Results and Margins (dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended





























June 30,























2025



















2024









Increase









Revenue:













































Retail merchandise sales







$









249,918















$





230,093

















9





%













Pawn loan fees











130,948



















120,332

















9





%













Wholesale scrap jewelry sales











28,740



















26,311

















9





%













Total revenue











409,606



















376,736

















9





%

























































Cost of revenue:













































Cost of retail merchandise sold











143,149



















132,449

















8





%













Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold











26,265



















21,269

















23





%













Total cost of revenue











169,414



















153,718

















10





%

























































Net revenue











240,192



















223,018

















8





%

























































Segment expenses:













































Operating expenses











133,815



















125,192

















7





%













Depreciation and amortization











8,091



















7,231

















12





%













Total segment expenses











141,906



















132,423

















7





%

























































Segment pre-tax operating income







$









98,286















$





90,595

















8





%

























































Operating metrics:













































Retail merchandise sales margin







43









%











42





%

























Net revenue margin







59









%











59





%

























Segment pre-tax operating margin







24









%











24





%







































FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























U.S. Pawn Operating Results and Margins (dollars in thousands)

















Six Months Ended





























June 30,























2025











2024









Increase









Revenue:













































Retail merchandise sales







$









501,143















$





467,083

















7





%













Pawn loan fees











268,896



















243,306

















11





%













Wholesale scrap jewelry sales











62,232



















44,037

















41





%













Total revenue











832,271



















754,426

















10





%

























































Cost of revenue:













































Cost of retail merchandise sold











288,907



















272,363

















6





%













Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold











53,489



















36,535

















46





%













Total cost of revenue











342,396



















308,898

















11





%

























































Net revenue











489,875



















445,528

















10





%

























































Segment expenses:













































Operating expenses











262,766



















244,087

















8





%













Depreciation and amortization











15,691



















14,244

















10





%













Total segment expenses











278,457



















258,331

















8





%

























































Segment pre-tax operating income







$









211,418















$





187,197

















13





%

























































Operating metrics:













































Retail merchandise sales margin







42









%











42





%

























Net revenue margin







59









%











59





%

























Segment pre-tax operating margin







25









%











25





%







































FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























U.S. Pawn Earning Assets and Portfolio Metrics (dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted)

















As of June 30,























2025



















2024









Increase









Earning assets:













































Pawn loans







$









400,143















$





356,342

















12





%













Inventories











252,885



















223,428

















13





%



















$









653,028















$





579,770

















13





%

























































Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones)







$









286















$





260

















10





%

























































Composition of pawn collateral:













































General merchandise







28









%











30





%

























Jewelry







72









%











70





%































100









%











100





%





































































Composition of inventories:













































General merchandise







39









%











43





%

























Jewelry







61









%











57





%































100









%











100





%





































































Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year







2









%











1





%





































































Inventory turns (trailing twelve months cost of merchandise sales divided by average inventories)







2.8 times











2.8 times







































FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)





















Constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effects of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current-year results at prior-year average exchange rates. See the “Constant Currency Results” section below for additional discussion of constant currency operating results.











Latin America Pawn Operating Results and Margins (dollars in thousands)

























































Constant Currency Basis























































Three Months





























































Ended



































Three Months Ended



























June 30,











Increase /

















June 30,









Increase /















2025















(Decrease)























2025























2024













(Decrease)











(Non-GAAP)











(Non-GAAP)









Revenue:





































































Retail merchandise sales











$









135,956



















$





134,445

















1









%











$









153,234



















14









%









Pawn loan fees















59,874























60,714

















(1





)





%















67,497



















11









%









Wholesale scrap jewelry sales















10,076























8,823

















14









%















10,076



















14









%









Total revenue















205,906























203,982

















1









%















230,807



















13









%













































































Cost of revenue:





































































Cost of retail merchandise sold















87,579























86,276

















2









%















98,641



















14









%









Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold















8,639























7,273

















19









%















9,811



















35









%









Total cost of revenue















96,218























93,549

















3









%















108,452



















16









%













































































Net revenue















109,688























110,433

















(1





)





%















122,355



















11









%













































































Segment expenses:





































































Operating expenses















64,414























67,902

















(5





)





%















72,340



















7









%









Depreciation and amortization















4,294























5,418

















(21





)





%















4,804



















(11





)





%









Total segment expenses















68,708























73,320

















(6





)





%















77,144



















5









%













































































Segment pre-tax operating income











$









40,980



















$





37,113

















10









%











$









45,211



















22









%













































































Operating metrics:





































































Retail merchandise sales margin







36









%











36





%























36









%



























Net revenue margin







53









%











54





%























53









%



























Segment pre-tax operating margin







20









%











18





%























20









%









































FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























Latin America Pawn Operating Results and Margins (dollars in thousands)

























































Constant Currency Basis























































Six Months





























































Ended



































Six Months Ended



























June 30,











Increase /

















June 30,









Increase /















2025















(Decrease)























2025























2024













(Decrease)











(Non-GAAP)











(Non-GAAP)









Revenue:





































































Retail merchandise sales











$









256,488



















$





265,294

















(3





)





%











$









296,887



















12









%









Pawn loan fees















113,797























117,275

















(3





)





%















131,755



















12









%









Wholesale scrap jewelry sales















19,749























18,053

















9









%















19,749



















9









%









Total revenue















390,034























400,622

















(3





)





%















448,391



















12









%













































































Cost of revenue:





































































Cost of retail merchandise sold















166,318























170,459

















(2





)





%















192,333



















13









%









Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold















16,770























15,296

















10









%















19,491



















27









%









Total cost of revenue















183,088























185,755

















(1





)





%















211,824



















14









%













































































Net revenue















206,946























214,867

















(4





)





%















236,567



















10









%













































































Segment expenses:





































































Operating expenses















125,831























135,327

















(7





)





%















144,841



















7









%









Depreciation and amortization















8,730























10,523

















(17





)





%















10,008



















(5





)





%









Total segment expenses















134,561























145,850

















(8





)





%















154,849



















6









%













































































Segment pre-tax operating income











$









72,385



















$





69,017

















5









%











$









81,718



















18









%













































































Operating metrics:





































































Retail merchandise sales margin







35









%











36





%























35









%



























Net revenue margin







53









%











54





%























53









%



























Segment pre-tax operating margin







19









%











17





%























18









%









































FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























Latin America Pawn Earning Assets and Portfolio Metrics (dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted)

























































Constant Currency Basis























































As of









































































June 30,























As of June 30,



















2025











Increase















2025











2024









Increase











(Non-GAAP)











(Non-GAAP)









Earning assets:





































































Pawn loans







$









150,575















$





135,389

















11





%















$









154,466















14





%













Inventories











102,848



















91,996

















12





%



















105,501















15





%



















$









253,423















$





227,385

















11





%















$









259,967















14





%

















































































Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones)







$









96















$





89

















8





%















$









98















10





%

















































































Composition of pawn collateral:





































































General merchandise







57









%











63





%

















































Jewelry







43









%











37





%























































100









%











100





%





















































































































Composition of inventories:





































































General merchandise







59









%











69





%

















































Jewelry







41









%











31





%























































100









%











100





%





















































































































Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year







1









%











1





%





















































































































Inventory turns (trailing twelve months cost of merchandise sales divided by average inventories)







4.1 times











4.3 times































































FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























Retail POS Payment Solutions Operating Results (dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended





























June 30,









Increase /















2025











2024









(Decrease)









Revenue:





































Leased merchandise income







$









139,784











$





194,570













(28





)





%









Interest and fees on finance receivables











76,075















56,799













34









%









Total revenue











215,859















251,369













(14





)





%













































Cost of revenue:





































Depreciation of leased merchandise











78,529















110,567













(29





)





%









Provision for lease losses











32,667















47,824













(32





)





%









Provision for loan losses











41,761















31,116













34









%









Total cost of revenue











152,957















189,507













(19





)





%













































Net revenue











62,902















61,862













2









%













































Segment expenses:





































Operating expenses











24,264















35,275













(31





)





%









Depreciation and amortization











699















678













3









%









Total segment expenses











24,963















35,953













(31





)





%













































Segment pre-tax operating income







$









37,939











$





25,909













46









%

























Six Months Ended





























June 30,









Increase /















2025











2024









(Decrease)









Revenue:





































Leased merchandise income







$









296,702











$





400,241













(26





)





%









Interest and fees on finance receivables











149,488















114,186













31









%









Total revenue











446,190















514,427













(13





)





%













































Cost of revenue:





































Depreciation of leased merchandise











167,672















231,341













(28





)





%









Provision for lease losses











60,271















91,004













(34





)





%









Provision for loan losses











78,121















61,534













27









%









Total cost of revenue











306,064















383,879













(20





)





%













































Net revenue











140,126















130,548













7









%













































Segment expenses:





































Operating expenses











48,482















70,091













(31





)





%









Depreciation and amortization











1,404















1,399













—









%









Total segment expenses











49,886















71,490













(30





)





%













































Segment pre-tax operating income







$









90,240











$





59,058













53









%























FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









SEGMENT RESULTS (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























Retail POS Payment Solutions Gross Transaction Volumes (dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

























Six Months Ended





























June 30,









Increase /









June 30,









Increase /















2025











2024









(Decrease)











2025











2024









(Decrease)









Leased merchandise







$









110,516











$





146,778













(25





)





%











$









204,822











$





300,899













(32





)





%









Finance receivables











149,943















105,258













42









%















291,205















207,422













40









%









Total gross transaction volume







$









260,459











$





252,036













3









%











$









496,027











$





508,321













(2





)





%





















Retail POS Payment Solutions Earning Assets (dollars in thousands)

















As of June 30,









Increase /



















2025



















2024













(Decrease)









Leased merchandise, net:





































Leased merchandise, before allowance for lease losses







$









170,824















$





246,457

















(31





)





%









Less allowance for lease losses











(69,972









)















(103,301





)













(32





)





%









Leased merchandise, net







$









100,852















$





143,156

















(30





)





%













































Finance receivables, net:





































Finance receivables, before allowance for loan losses







$









277,392















$





205,362

















35









%









Less allowance for loan losses











(122,874









)















(99,961





)













23









%









Finance receivables, net







$









154,518















$





105,401

















47









%





















Portfolio Metrics

















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













June 30,









June 30,



















2025



















2024



















2025



















2024













Leased merchandise portfolio metrics:





















































Provision rate



(1)









30









%











33





%











29









%











30





%









Average monthly net charge-off rate



(2), (3)









6.2









%











5.4





%











6.2









%











5.4





%









Delinquency rate



(4)









23.2









%











23.0





%











23.2









%











23.0





%





























































Finance receivables portfolio metrics:





















































Provision rate



(1)









28









%











30





%











27









%











30





%









Average monthly net charge-off rate



(2)









4.6









%











4.5





%











4.4









%











4.7





%









Delinquency rate



(4)









20.6









%











20.0





%











20.6









%











20.0





%













(1)



Calculated as provision for lease or loan losses as a percentage of the respective gross transaction volume originated.







(2)



Calculated as charge-offs, net of recoveries, as a percentage of the respective average earning asset balance before allowance for lease or loan losses.











(3)



The increase in leased merchandised net charge-off rate for 2025 is the expected result given reduced originations of new leases in 2025.











(4)



Calculated as the percentage of the respective contractual earning asset balance owed that is 1 to 89 days past due (the Company charges off leases and finance receivables when they are 90 days or more contractually past due).





















FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









PAWN STORE LOCATIONS AND MERCHANT PARTNER LOCATIONS























Pawn Operations









As of June 30, 2025, the Company operated 3,027 pawn store locations composed of 1,194 stores in 29 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, 1,731 stores in 32 states in Mexico, 72 stores in Guatemala, 18 stores in El Salvador and 12 stores in Colombia.





The following tables detail pawn store count activity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:













Three Months Ended June 30, 2025













U.S.









Latin America









Total









Total locations, beginning of period





1,197













1,826













3,023













New locations opened





1













9













10













Locations acquired





3













—













3













Consolidation of existing pawn locations



(1)







(7





)









(2





)









(9





)









Total locations, end of period





1,194













1,833













3,027









































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2025













U.S.









Latin America









Total









Total locations, beginning of period





1,200













1,826













3,026













New locations opened





2













19













21













Locations acquired





4













—













4













Consolidation of existing pawn locations



(1)







(12





)









(12





)









(24





)









Total locations, end of period





1,194













1,833













3,027

















(1)



Store consolidations were primarily acquired locations which have been combined with overlapping stores and for which the Company expects to maintain a significant portion of the acquired customer base in the consolidated location.















Retail POS Payment Solutions









As of June 30, 2025, AFF provided LTO and retail POS payment solutions for consumer goods and services through a network of approximately 15,300 active retail merchant partner locations. This compares to the active door count of approximately 12,800 locations at June 30, 2024.



















FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(UNAUDITED)



















The Company uses certain financial calculations such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets and constant currency results as factors in the measurement and evaluation of the Company’s operating performance and period-over-period growth. The Company derives these financial calculations on the basis of methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), primarily by excluding from a comparable GAAP measure certain items the Company does not consider to be representative of its actual operating performance. These financial calculations are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined under the SEC rules. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in operating its business because management believes they are less susceptible to variances in actual operating performance that can result from the excluded items, other infrequent charges and currency fluctuations. The Company presents these financial measures to investors because management believes they are useful to investors in evaluating the primary factors that drive the Company’s core operating performance and provide greater transparency into the Company’s results of operations. However, items that are excluded and other adjustments and assumptions that are made in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP financial measures. Further, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP, and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.





The Company has adjusted the applicable financial calculations to exclude merger and acquisition expenses, amortization of acquired AFF intangible assets, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) litigation settlement and certain other income and expenses. The Company does not consider these items to be related to the organic operations of the Company’s businesses or its continuing operations and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the Company. In addition, excluding these items allows for more accurate comparisons of the financial results to prior periods. Merger and acquisition expenses include incremental costs directly associated with merger and acquisition activities, including professional fees, legal expenses, severance, retention and other employee-related costs, contract breakage costs and costs related to the consolidation of technology systems and corporate facilities, among others.



















FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share









Management believes the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share provides investors with greater transparency and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial performance and prospects for the future by excluding items that management believes are non-operating in nature and are not representative of the Company’s core operating performance. In addition, management believes the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company’s financial results for the current periods presented with the prior periods presented.





The following tables provide a reconciliation between net income and diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are shown net of tax (in thousands, except per share amounts):













































Trailing Twelve













Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









Months Ended













June 30,









June 30,









June 30,



















2025



















2024















2025



















2024















2025















2024

















In Thousands









In Thousands









In Thousands









In Thousands









In Thousands









In Thousands









Net income, as reported







$









59,805















$





49,073











$









143,396















$





110,441











$









291,770











$





237,174













Adjustments, net of tax:





















































Merger and acquisition expenses











2,134



















1,047















2,488



















1,504















2,690















7,380













AFF purchase accounting and other adjustments











9,258



















9,572















18,516



















19,145















37,660















51,497













CFPB litigation settlement











9,390



















—















9,390



















—















9,390















—













Other (income) expenses, net











(967









)















2,206















(1,391









)















997















1,482















(343





)









Adjusted net income







$









79,620















$





61,898











$









172,399















$





132,087











$









342,992











$





295,708





























Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













June 30,









June 30,



















2025















2024











2025











2024













Per Share









Per Share









Per Share









Per Share









Diluted earnings per share, as reported







$









1.34















$





1.08











$









3.21















$





2.44









Adjustments, net of tax:





































Merger and acquisition expenses











0.05



















0.03















0.06



















0.03









AFF purchase accounting and other adjustments











0.21



















0.21















0.41



















0.42









CFPB litigation settlement











0.21



















—















0.21



















—









Other (income) expenses, net











(0.02









)















0.05















(0.03









)















0.02









Adjusted diluted earnings per share







$









1.79















$





1.37











$









3.86















$





2.91























FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA









The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income taxes, depreciation and amortization, interest expense and interest income and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for certain items, as listed below, that management considers to be non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are commonly used by investors to assess a company’s financial performance, and adjusted EBITDA is used as a starting point in the calculation of the consolidated total debt ratio as defined in the Company’s senior unsecured notes. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):





































































Trailing Twelve

















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









Months Ended

















June 30,









June 30,









June 30,



















2025











2024











2025











2024











2025











2024









Net income











$









59,805















$





49,073















$









143,396















$





110,441















$









291,770















$





237,174













Income taxes















21,274



















17,105



















48,900



















37,622



















95,239



















80,001













Depreciation and amortization















25,864



















26,547



















51,366



















52,574



















103,733



















107,574













Interest expense















26,337



















25,187



















53,808



















50,605



















108,429



















101,880













Interest income















(527









)















(261





)















(1,756









)















(1,004





)















(2,687









)















(1,548





)









EBITDA















132,753



















117,651



















295,714



















250,238



















596,484



















525,081













Adjustments:

















































































Merger and acquisition expenses















2,777



















1,364



















3,239



















1,961



















3,506



















9,600













AFF purchase accounting and other adjustments



(1)

















—



















—



















—



















—



















—



















13,968













CFPB litigation settlement















11,000



















—



















11,000



















—



















11,000



















—













Other (income) expenses, net















(1,401









)















2,867



















(1,944









)















1,275



















1,982



















(486





)









Adjusted EBITDA











$









145,129















$





121,882















$









308,009















$





253,474















$









612,972















$





548,163

















(1)



For the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, amount represents other non-recurring costs included in administrative expenses related to a discontinued finance product.

























FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow









For purposes of its internal liquidity assessments, the Company considers free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements and net fundings/repayments of pawn loan and finance receivables, which are considered to be operating in nature by the Company but are included in cash flow from investing activities. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow adjusted for merger and acquisition expenses paid that management considers to be non-operating in nature.





Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are commonly used by investors as additional measures of cash generated by business operations that may be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and debt service or, following payment of such debt obligations and other non-discretionary items, that may be available to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, repurchase stock, pay cash dividends or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. These metrics can also be used to evaluate the Company’s ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company’s liquidity. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow (in thousands):

















































Trailing Twelve

















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









Months Ended

















June 30,









June 30,









June 30,























2025



















2024



















2025



















2024



















2025



















2024













Cash flow from operating activities











$









116,854















$





106,187















$









243,494















$





228,719















$









554,733















$





439,192













Cash flow from certain investing activities:

























































Pawn loans, net



(1)

















(50,032









)















(46,036





)















(30,592









)















(20,887





)















(81,704









)















(56,053





)









Finance receivables, net















(35,411









)















(22,252





)















(55,977









)















(37,563





)















(157,728









)















(95,880





)









Purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements















(12,952









)















(16,237





)















(25,866









)















(42,664





)















(51,447









)















(74,464





)









Free cash flow















18,459



















21,662



















131,059



















127,605



















263,854



















212,795













Merger and acquisition expenses paid, net of tax benefit















2,134



















1,047



















2,488



















1,504



















2,690



















7,380













Adjusted free cash flow











$









20,593















$





22,709















$









133,547















$





129,109















$









266,544















$





220,175

















(1)



Includes the funding of new loans net of cash repayments and recovery of principal through the sale of inventories acquired from forfeiture of pawn collateral.

























FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























Adjusted Return on Equity and Adjusted Return on Assets









Management believes the presentation of adjusted return on equity and adjusted return on assets provides investors with greater transparency and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial performance by excluding items that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company’s core operating performance.





Annualized adjusted return on equity and adjusted return on assets is calculated as follows (dollars in thousands):













Trailing Twelve













Months Ended













June 30, 2025









Adjusted net income



(1)







$





342,992





























Average stockholders’ equity (average of five most recent quarter-end balances)





$





2,046,067













Adjusted return on equity (trailing twelve months adjusted net income divided by average equity)





17





%

























Average total assets (average of five most recent quarter-end balances)





$





4,426,553













Adjusted return on assets (trailing twelve months adjusted net income divided by average total assets)





8





%













(1)



See detail of adjustments to net income in the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.















Constant Currency Results









The Company’s reporting currency is the U.S. dollar, however, certain performance metrics discussed in this release are presented on a “constant currency” basis, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management uses constant currency results to evaluate operating results of business operations in Latin America, which are transacted in local currencies in Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia. The Company also has operations in El Salvador, where the reporting and functional currency is the U.S. dollar.





The Company believes constant currency results provide valuable supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of its business operations in Latin America, consistent with how the Company’s management evaluates such performance and operating results. Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating certain balance sheet and income statement items denominated in local currencies using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current comparable period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations for purposes of evaluating period-over-period comparisons. See the Latin America pawn segment tables elsewhere in this release for additional reconciliation of certain constant currency amounts to as reported GAAP amounts.



















FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)









(UNAUDITED)























Exchange Rates for the Mexican Peso, Guatemalan Quetzal and Colombian Peso

















June 30,









Favorable /















2025











2024









(Unfavorable)









Mexican peso / U.S. dollar exchange rate:





































End-of-period







18.9











18.4













(3





)





%









Three months ended







19.5











17.2













(13





)





%









Six months ended







20.0











17.1













(17





)





%













































Guatemalan quetzal / U.S. dollar exchange rate:





































End-of-period







7.7











7.8













1









%









Three months ended







7.7











7.8













1









%









Six months ended







7.7











7.8













1









%













































Colombian peso / U.S. dollar exchange rate:





































End-of-period







4,070











4,148













2









%









Three months ended







4,199











3,927













(7





)





%









Six months ended







4,195











3,921













(7





)





%





















For further information, please contact:









Gar Jackson









Global IR Group









Phone:





(817) 886-6998









Email:







gar@globalirgroup.com























Doug Orr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer









Phone:





(817) 258-2650









Email:







investorrelations@firstcash.com











Website:







investors.firstcash.com









