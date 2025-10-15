FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $159 in the previous session. FirstCash has gained 53.4% since the start of the year compared to the -2.3% gain for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -5.1% return for the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 24, 2025, FirstCash reported EPS of $1.79 versus consensus estimate of $1.66 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.77%.

For the current fiscal year, FirstCash is expected to post earnings of $8.04 per share on $3.48 in revenues. This represents a 20% change in EPS on a 2.64% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.79 per share on $3.95 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 21.77% and 13.67%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While FirstCash has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

FirstCash has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.8X versus its peer group's average of 8.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, FirstCash currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if FirstCash fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though FirstCash shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

