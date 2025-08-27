FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been FirstCash Holdings (FCFS). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 19.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $148.27 in the previous session. FirstCash has gained 42.1% since the start of the year compared to the 2.5% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 4.8% return for the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 24, 2025, FirstCash reported EPS of $1.79 versus consensus estimate of $1.66 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.77%.

For the current fiscal year, FirstCash is expected to post earnings of $8.03 per share on $3.48 in revenues. This represents a 19.85% change in EPS on a 2.64% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.79 per share on $3.95 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 21.96% and 13.67%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While FirstCash has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

FirstCash has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 15.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.2X versus its peer group's average of 9.6X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making FirstCash an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, FirstCash currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if FirstCash fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though FirstCash shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does FCFS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FCFS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Green Dot Corporation (GDOT). GDOT has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Green Dot Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 135.29%, and for the current fiscal year, GDOT is expected to post earnings of $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

Shares of Green Dot Corporation have gained 27.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.95X and a P/CF of 5.56X.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FCFS and GDOT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

