FirstCash Holdings (FRA:FF60) Price Target Increased by 7.00% to 116.54

The average one-year price target for FirstCash Holdings (FRA:FF60) has been revised to 116.54 / share. This is an increase of 7.00% from the prior estimate of 108.91 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.45 to a high of 127.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.27% from the latest reported closing price of 103.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstCash Holdings. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FF60 is 0.21%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 35,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 3,600K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,682K shares, representing a decrease of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FF60 by 22.40% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,184K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FF60 by 12.01% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,676K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,736K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FF60 by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,232K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FF60 by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,205K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FF60 by 6.55% over the last quarter.

