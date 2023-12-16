FirstCash Holdings (FRA:FF60) Price Target Increased by 5.18% to 118.83

The average one-year price target for FirstCash Holdings (FRA:FF60) has been revised to 118.83 / share. This is an increase of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 112.98 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 110.19 to a high of 130.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.28% from the latest reported closing price of 104.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstCash Holdings. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FF60 is 0.25%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 35,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,206K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FF60 by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 1,733K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares, representing a decrease of 107.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FF60 by 44.31% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,676K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,736K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FF60 by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,247K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FF60 by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,213K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FF60 by 13.90% over the last quarter.

