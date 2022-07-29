FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.25, changing hands as high as $74.20 per share. FirstCash Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCFS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.30 per share, with $97.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.88.

