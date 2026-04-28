FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Price Target Increased by 12.38% to 246.84

The average one-year price target for FirstCash Holdings (NasdaqGS:FCFS) has been revised to $246.84 / share. This is an increase of 12.38% from the prior estimate of $219.64 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $264.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.57% from the latest reported closing price of $217.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstCash Holdings. This is an decrease of 354 owner(s) or 45.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCFS is 0.12%, an increase of 47.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.77% to 39,625K shares. The put/call ratio of FCFS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,218K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,169K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares , representing an increase of 26.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 29.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,117K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,116K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 27.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 29.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,044K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 46.51% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.