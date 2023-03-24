FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) closed at $93.03, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the pawn store had gained 4.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48%.

FirstCash Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FirstCash Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $724.49 million, up 9.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.26% and +9.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FirstCash Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.04% lower. FirstCash Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FirstCash Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.58 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.18.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

