FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) closed at $90.12, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the pawn store had lost 1.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FirstCash Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. On that day, FirstCash Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $731.65 million, up 45.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FirstCash Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FirstCash Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note FirstCash Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.2, which means FirstCash Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.