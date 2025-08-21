FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the "long context," investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

While many investors like to look for momentum in stocks, this can be very tough to define. There is a lot of debate surrounding which metrics are the best to focus on and which are poor quality indicators of future performance. The Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at FirstCash Holdings (FCFS), a company that currently holds a Momentum Style Score of B. We also talk about price change and earnings estimate revisions, two of the main aspects of the Momentum Style Score.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. FirstCash Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of "A or B" outperform the market over the following one-month period.

Set to Beat the Market?

In order to see if FCFS is a promising momentum pick, let's examine some Momentum Style elements to see if this pawn store holds up.

Looking at a stock's short-term price activity is a great way to gauge if it has momentum, since this can reflect both the current interest in a stock and if buyers or sellers have the upper hand at the moment. It's also helpful to compare a security to its industry; this can show investors the best companies in a particular area.

For FCFS, shares are up 1.55% over the past week while the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry is up 2.47% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 4.2% compares favorably with the industry's 1.12% performance as well.

Considering longer term price metrics, like performance over the last three months or year, can be advantageous as well. Shares of FirstCash Holdings have increased 9.8% over the past quarter, and have gained 18.59% in the last year. On the other hand, the S&P 500 has only moved 7.98% and 15.57%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of FCFS's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. Right now FCFS is averaging 385,679 shares for the last 20 days..

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score encompasses many things, including estimate revisions and a stock's price movement. Investors should note that earnings estimates are also significant to the Zacks Rank, and a nice path here can be promising. We have recently been noticing this with FCFS.

Over the past two months, 2 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost FCFS's consensus estimate, increasing from $7.93 to $8.03 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 2 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Taking into account all of these elements, it should come as no surprise that FCFS is a #2 (Buy) stock with a Momentum Score of B. If you've been searching for a fresh pick that's set to rise in the near-term, make sure to keep FirstCash Holdings on your short list.

