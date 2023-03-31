FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) closed at $95.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the pawn store had gained 5.56% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FirstCash Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FirstCash Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $724.49 million, up 9.8% from the year-ago period.

FCFS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.26% and +9.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FirstCash Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% lower within the past month. FirstCash Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, FirstCash Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.44.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.