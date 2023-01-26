FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) closed at $91.11, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pawn store had gained 3.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 7.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

FirstCash Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. On that day, FirstCash Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $731.65 million, up 45.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FirstCash Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FirstCash Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FirstCash Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.84.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FCFS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.