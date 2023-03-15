FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) closed at $92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the pawn store had gained 1.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

FirstCash Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FirstCash Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $724.49 million, up 9.8% from the year-ago period.

FCFS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.95 per share and revenue of $3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.64% and +9.94%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FirstCash Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.71% lower. FirstCash Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, FirstCash Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.03, which means FirstCash Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.