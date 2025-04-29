Is FirstCash (FCFS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

FirstCash Holdings is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 271 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FirstCash Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCFS' full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FCFS has moved about 28.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -2.6%. This shows that FirstCash Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is OppFi Inc. (OPFI). The stock has returned 24% year-to-date.

For OppFi Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, FirstCash Holdings belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.7% so far this year, meaning that FCFS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. OppFi Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on FirstCash Holdings and OppFi Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.