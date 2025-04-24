FIRSTCASH Earnings Results: $FCFS Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRSTCASH ($FCFS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.07 per share, beating estimates of $1.77 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $836,420,000, missing estimates of $852,379,146 by $-15,959,146.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FCFS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FIRSTCASH Insider Trading Activity
FIRSTCASH insiders have traded $FCFS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS RICHARD RIPPEL sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $34,029,000
- R DOUGLAS ORR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,200.
- RANDEL G OWEN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $227,840
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
FIRSTCASH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of FIRSTCASH stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 959,313 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,384,826
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 563,265 shares (+76.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,354,254
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 356,947 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,979,709
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 269,799 shares (-88.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,951,176
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 228,784 shares (+349.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,702,022
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 209,471 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,701,195
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 152,867 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,837,021
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.