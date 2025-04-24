FIRSTCASH Earnings Results: $FCFS Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRSTCASH ($FCFS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.07 per share, beating estimates of $1.77 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $836,420,000, missing estimates of $852,379,146 by $-15,959,146.

FIRSTCASH Insider Trading Activity

FIRSTCASH insiders have traded $FCFS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS RICHARD RIPPEL sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $34,029,000

R DOUGLAS ORR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,200 .

. RANDEL G OWEN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $227,840

FIRSTCASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of FIRSTCASH stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

