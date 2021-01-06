FirstCash Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FCFS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FirstCash Inc (Symbol: FCFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.14, changing hands as low as $64.58 per share. FirstCash Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCFS's low point in its 52 week range is $64.575 per share, with $68.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.80.

