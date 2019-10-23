FirstCash Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FCFS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FirstCash Inc (Symbol: FCFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.01, changing hands as low as $88.39 per share. FirstCash Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCFS's low point in its 52 week range is $67.45 per share, with $106.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.00.

