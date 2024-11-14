FirstCape Group Reduces Stake in A2 Milk Company

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The A2 Milk Company Limited has announced that FirstCape Group Limited has reduced its substantial holding in the company, with its current share percentage falling slightly below the 5% threshold. This change reflects a minor decrease in FirstCape’s stock ownership, from 5.044% in August to 4.995% by November 2024, impacting its influence on the company’s voting rights. Investors may find this shift notable as it could indicate strategic adjustments within FirstCape’s investment approach.

