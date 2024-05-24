FirstCape Group Acquires 5.21% Stake in Vista Group

Vista Group International Ltd (AU:VGL) has released an update.

FirstCape Group Limited has announced a substantial holding in Vista Group International Ltd, acquiring a total of 5.21% of the company’s ordinary shares. This significant investment consists of 12,386,585 shares, indicating a strong interest and potential influence by FirstCape Group in the future of Vista Group. The shares are managed through FirstCape’s subsidiaries, Harbour Asset Management Limited and BNZ Investments Services Limited, under various custodial and nominee arrangements.

