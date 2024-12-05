FirstCape Adjusts Stake in a2 Milk Company

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

FirstCape Group Limited has reduced its stake in The a2 Milk Company Limited, decreasing its holding from 5.017% to 4.953% of the ordinary shares. This change reflects a subtle shift in the investment strategy of FirstCape, as its subsidiary, Harbour Asset Management, continues to manage the shares. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the stock’s market dynamics.

