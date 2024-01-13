First Year of Parenthood: 5 Money Mistakes You Absolutely Shouldn’t Make

The first year of parenthood means that not only do you have to figure out how to care for this new addition to your family, but you also have to manage the financial aspects of having a baby.

However, with proper planning and knowledge of what not to do, you may be able to more easily afford the cost of having kids. In particular, watch out for these potential money mistakes:

1. Overlooking Medical Costs

You might think you don’t have to worry about medical bills, like the cost of giving birth at a hospital, due to having health insurance. On average, women with health insurance from large group plans still pay an average of $2,854 in out-of-pocket medical expenses related to pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care, according to The Petersen Center on Healthcare and KFF.

You might want to review your health insurance policy and clarify what your family will be paying for out of pocket, and then budget accordingly. You also want to plan for things like finding a pediatrician that takes your insurance. Consider adding some cushion to your budget for things that aren’t always covered by health insurance but might be helpful, like therapy as you adjust to being a new parent.

2. Not Budgeting for Child Care

Another mistake that some new parents make is not budgeting for childcare, which can make a serious dent in your budget. Childcare expenses have gone up by 32% since 2019, with the average family spending over $700 per month on childcare, according to Bank of America data. And if you put your child in daycare full-time, the cost could easily be thousands of dollars per month.

Make sure you plan for these costs by figuring out what your childcare needs are and how you’ll pay for them. For example, you might have a family member who agrees to watch your baby twice per week, meaning you’ll need to find a daycare with a three-days-per-week opening in your area, and then you’ll need to budget for whatever that cost is.

3. Overspending on Clothes

As a new parent, it’s easy to get distracted by how cute babies can look when dressing them up, but it’s important to remember that they often outgrow clothes within a few months. When you’re struggling to get them into an outfit and they spit up on it a few minutes later, you might realize that being ultra-fashionable isn’t financially or emotionally worth it.

That doesn’t mean you can’t buy any nice clothes for your baby. But be realistic about what you can afford, how long they’ll use the clothes for and what you get out of it. You might even compromise by buying a nice, new outfit for family photos and using hand-me-down pajamas instead.

4. Buying in Bulk Before Testing Products Out

You might think you can save money on baby products by buying in bulk, but that’s generally only true if you use all of what you buy. Because every baby is different, you should first test out different products to make sure they work for your family.

For example, buying a huge box of diapers only to find out that they don’t fit your baby well or are hard to get on — even if that brand has good reviews — could be a waste of money. Or maybe you bought a large pack of bottles only to find out that your baby doesn’t take those well and does better with a different brand.

Instead, start small, and see what works well. Once you’re confident you can comfortably use up whatever items you buy, buy them in bulk if that saves you money.

5. Not Planning for the Future

It could be a mistake to not update or create a financial plan for the future. For example, you might decide to get term life insurance to protect against financial risk should you or your partner pass away before your child reaches adulthood. If that’s something you want to buy, the sooner you do so, the less expensive it typically will be, as premiums generally increase with age.

You also might start planning for future expenses like college tuition during your first year of parenthood. While that might seem overly proactive, the sooner you start to save and invest for their future, the less you have to set aside typically, considering you’re giving those savings/investments more time to compound.

Having a child can be expensive, but if you’re mindful of the costs, you may be able to get ahead of them and find ways to more easily afford your first year of parenthood and beyond.

