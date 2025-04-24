FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL Earnings Results: $MYFW Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL ($MYFW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $24,800,000, beating estimates of $24,584,723 by $215,277.
FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL Insider Trading Activity
FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL insiders have traded $MYFW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYFW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID R DUNCAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,980 shares for an estimated $252,134.
FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC VALUE BANK PARTNERS LLC removed 249,226 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,872,368
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 177,248 shares (+322.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,465,198
- MENDON CAPITAL ADVISORS CORP added 155,432 shares (+152.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,038,695
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 150,790 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,947,944
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 116,192 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,271,553
- CURI RMB CAPITAL, LLC added 107,282 shares (+120.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,097,363
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 105,611 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,064,695
