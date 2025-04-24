Stocks
MYFW

FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL Earnings Results: $MYFW Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 24, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL ($MYFW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $24,800,000, beating estimates of $24,584,723 by $215,277.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MYFW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL Insider Trading Activity

FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL insiders have traded $MYFW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYFW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID R DUNCAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,980 shares for an estimated $252,134.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of FIRST WSTRN FINNCIL stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MYFW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.