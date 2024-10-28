First Western Financial price target raised to $22 from $20 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on First Western Financial (MYFW) to $22 from $20 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm also trimmed its 2024 EPS to 96c from $1.00 based on results and raised its 2025 EPS $1.85 from $1.65 on higher net interest income expectations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MYFW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.