First Western Financial price target raised to $22 from $20 at Piper Sandler

October 28, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on First Western Financial (MYFW) to $22 from $20 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm also trimmed its 2024 EPS to 96c from $1.00 based on results and raised its 2025 EPS $1.85 from $1.65 on higher net interest income expectations.

Read More on MYFW:

